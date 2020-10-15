Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2020 08:08:00      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorm & rains in Thane, Palghar districts

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for Mumbai for tomorrow while an Orange for today with – thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rains for Thane and Palghar districts alongwith with parts of costal Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorogical Centre (RMC), Mumbai has said with the latest satellite and Radar observations, the entire North Konkan is d to Orange with Raigad on Red for today.

AIR correspondent reports, the RMC said moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are likely in city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional gusty winds at isolated places. For tomorrow entire North Konkan has been put on Red Alert including Mumbai and Thane. The Government has asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight rain in Mumbai along with thunderstorm and lightning, caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. However, rain intensity reduced in the morning and the water subsided. Public transport services were running normal. The civic body informed that the island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am today, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period.

Four people were swept away by a swollen stream at Pune following heavy rain in the district. Besides, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to a village in Mohol tehsil of neighbouring Solapur district where a flood-like situation arose.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tough task ahead of women archers to secure full quota at Olympics: Deepika Kumari

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archer Deepika Kumari feels that lack of competitions due to lockdown has ...

Football: Bhawanipore’s pip Garhwal 2-1 in Hero I-League qualifier

HSB / Kolkata Goals from Philip Adjah and Pankaj Moula helped Bhawanipore FC overpower Garhwal FC 2-1 in th ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!