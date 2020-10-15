Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorm & rains in Thane, Palghar districts

AMN

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for Mumbai for tomorrow while an Orange for today with – thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and rains for Thane and Palghar districts alongwith with parts of costal Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorogical Centre (RMC), Mumbai has said with the latest satellite and Radar observations, the entire North Konkan is d to Orange with Raigad on Red for today.

AIR correspondent reports, the RMC said moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are likely in city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional gusty winds at isolated places. For tomorrow entire North Konkan has been put on Red Alert including Mumbai and Thane. The Government has asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight rain in Mumbai along with thunderstorm and lightning, caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city. However, rain intensity reduced in the morning and the water subsided. Public transport services were running normal. The civic body informed that the island city received 106.01 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am today, followed by 69.18 mm rain in eastern suburbs and 58.36 mm in western suburbs during the same period.

Four people were swept away by a swollen stream at Pune following heavy rain in the district. Besides, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to a village in Mohol tehsil of neighbouring Solapur district where a flood-like situation arose.