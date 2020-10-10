Maharashtra govt postpones MPSC exam

AMN

Maharashtra Government has postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission – MPSC exam that was scheduled to be held this Sunday. This is the third time the exam has been postponed.

Speaking to media after meeting Maratha community leaders, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the exam has been postponed as students needed more time for preparation. He said the new dates will be announced soon.

Even as the Chief Minister stated closure of libraries due to COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for postponement of exam, there is a perception that students from Maratha community will stand bereft of the quota benefit in view of the Supreme Court’s stay order.

While state PWD minister and head of cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota Ashok Chavan has also said the decision to shift the date was due to the coronavirus outbreak and not due to any pressure from the Maratha community, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati has welcomed the decision.