इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 08:08:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra government signs MoU with Google to utilize AI for solutions in different sectors

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@Dev_Fadnavis

AMN / WEB DESK

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Google to utilize Artificial Intelligence, AI for solutions in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. The MoU was signed at Google’s Pune office in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis.

Mr Fadnavis said, this collaboration will empower citizens with critical future-ready skills, revolutionize essential sectors like healthcare and agriculture, and create a thriving environment for the Maharashtra AI startups through the AI Center of Excellence at IIIT Nagpur.

The deputy CM said, that Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world, and various new applications created by Google help to improve the quality of life. He said, the comprehensive partnership with Google has been decided for sustainability across seven different sectors. He said, Pune will be on the world map in terms of AI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart