Maharashtra government signs MoU with Google to utilize AI for solutions in different sectors

AMN / WEB DESK

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Google to utilize Artificial Intelligence, AI for solutions in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. The MoU was signed at Google’s Pune office in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis.

Mr Fadnavis said, this collaboration will empower citizens with critical future-ready skills, revolutionize essential sectors like healthcare and agriculture, and create a thriving environment for the Maharashtra AI startups through the AI Center of Excellence at IIIT Nagpur.

The deputy CM said, that Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world, and various new applications created by Google help to improve the quality of life. He said, the comprehensive partnership with Google has been decided for sustainability across seven different sectors. He said, Pune will be on the world map in terms of AI.