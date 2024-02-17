इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2024 01:26:46      انڈین آواز
ISRO’s ‘naughty boy’ rocket to launch India’s latest weather satellite today

ISRO will launch meteorological satellite into space onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) this evening from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The agency will be using a rocket that has been dubbed the “naughty boy” to launch the satellite’

The GSLV-F14 will lift off at 5.35 pm on Saturday , the ISRO said. It will be the rocket’s 16th mission overall and its 10th flight using the indigenously developed cryogenic engine.

The mission is to place INSAT 3DS at into a geo synchronous transfer orbit. The objective of the mission is to monitor the earth’s surface and carry out Oceanic observations and the environment in various spectral channels of meteorological significance.

“The 27 hour count down for ISRO ‘s GSLV F14 mission has been progressing smoothly for the launch. 

According to ISRO officials,  . the mission will figure out various meteorological parameters of the atmosphere and provide datas on important aspects related to weather and satellite aided search and rescue services. INSAT-3Ds satellite is  a follow on mission of Third Generation Meteorological satellite from Geo stationary orbit. The mission designed for monitoring  land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning alongwith INSAT 3D and 3DR which are in orbit. The payloads of the satellite are optical radio meter, sounder payload, data relay transponder and search and rescue transponder.

