High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra: Fatality rate of covid patients in 7 districts more than double of national average

AMN

In Maharashtra, fatality rate of covid patients is close to 2 per cent which is more than national average of 1.34 per cent. But in seven districts fatality rate is lower than national average. Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia have lowest fatality rate of around 1 per cent. Seven district’s fatality rate is more than double of national average. Sangli, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur has a fatality rate of more than 3 per cent.

In the wake of rising corona patients, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided that no admission on covid beds will be done without intimation to ward war room. To ensure availability to needy, It has also ordered that no asymptomatic covid positive patient without comorbidities be allotted bed in any public or private hospital. Those who are admitted should be discharged urgently to vacate beds. BMC has also ordered that, 80% of total covid beds and 100% ICU beds in private hospitals should be reserved for ward war room and no direct admission can be taken by hospitals on these beds. In the wake of recent fire in private covid hospital, It has also asked structural stability and fire audit of all the covid facilities with immediate effect.

