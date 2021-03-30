Maharashtra: Fatality rate of covid patients in 7 districts more than double of national average

AMN

In Maharashtra, fatality rate of covid patients is close to 2 per cent which is more than national average of 1.34 per cent. But in seven districts fatality rate is lower than national average. Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia have lowest fatality rate of around 1 per cent. Seven district’s fatality rate is more than double of national average. Sangli, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur has a fatality rate of more than 3 per cent.

In the wake of rising corona patients, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided that no admission on covid beds will be done without intimation to ward war room. To ensure availability to needy, It has also ordered that no asymptomatic covid positive patient without comorbidities be allotted bed in any public or private hospital. Those who are admitted should be discharged urgently to vacate beds. BMC has also ordered that, 80% of total covid beds and 100% ICU beds in private hospitals should be reserved for ward war room and no direct admission can be taken by hospitals on these beds. In the wake of recent fire in private covid hospital, It has also asked structural stability and fire audit of all the covid facilities with immediate effect.