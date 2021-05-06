Maharashtra facing shortage of medical Oxygen

AMN/ WEB DESK

As the second wave of Corona intensifies, Maharashtra is facing the problem of shortage of medical Oxygen. In order to address this issue, Bhabha Atomic Energy Research Centre (BARC) has set up a special Oxygen plant to supply medical oxygen to Mumbai.

The BARC today said that in the first phase, about 10 cylinders of 50 litres each will be available from the plant. The cylinders will be supplied to government hospitals and COVID centres in south-central Mumbai. BARC has indicated its readiness to increase supply as per demand.

Besides, National Chemicals Fertilizers (RCF) has also set up an Oxygen plant at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi in Mumbai. A similar plant will soon be commissioned by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). As a result, South-Central Mumbai will soon be free from the problem of Oxygen shortage.