Maharashtra CM visits Taliye village, reviews rescue operation

The number of people died in landslide due to torrential rains at village Taliye in Mahad of Raigad district has risen to 46, according to minister from Raigad Aditi Tatkare.

She told that, 44 persons are still missing. The rescue operation in Taliye is in full swing. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackray today visited the ill-fated Taliye village and reviewed the rescue operation there.

He is accompanied by senior minister Eknath Shinde, minister of state Aditi Tatkare and MP Sunil Tatkare and senior administrative officials. Mahad and Poladpur taluquas have received excessive rains in last four days and all the rivers were flowing above danger level. Even though the flood waters have receded in Mahad now, Mumbai-Goa highway is still closed. There have been long queues of vehicles on highway waiting to get clearance.

NDRF teams and TERF with the help of villagers, resumed operation today to retrieve dead bodies from the debris. Taliye village was not enlisted in villages under risk of landslide.

It has been told that, a red alert was being issued since six days, still the villagers refused to leave the houses. A total of 1000 citizens have been shifted to safer places in the landslide prone areas of the district. Mangaon sub district hospital medical officer Pradip Ingole informed media that, out of 57 bodies recovered from the debris in Mahad and Poladpur taluquas, seven are of children aged below 10 years. 11 dead bodies are from Poladpur landslide mishap.

Out of these, six bodies are from Kevnale while five are from Govele Sutarwadi landslide incident. A total of 13 injured persons have been admitted to Poladpur, Mangaon and JJ hospital Mumbai, out of which two are from Kevanale, ten from Sutarwadi and one from Kumbharde.

Five teams of doctors are working relentlessly to carry out post mortem of dead bodies and each team has two members, he further said. Out of five teams, four are deployed at Taliye while remaining team is at Poladpur.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation in Taliye village in Mahad is being carried out on war footing and army has been called to assist NDRF. But, there is no hope of any survivor now. The administration officers and other staff has been at site and 40 persons are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

