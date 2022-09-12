Maharashtra CM directs officials to resolve all pending public grievances at the earliest

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to resolve all pending public grievances at the earliest. Virtually addressing the state’s divisional commissioners and district collectors, Mr. Shinde announced that a “Seva Fortnight” must be observed from 17th September to 2nd October.

Also present for the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 17th September marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while 2nd October is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Hence, the ‘Rastra Neta to Rashtra Pita Seva Fortnight’ has been introduced to try and resolve pending complaints on a mission mode.

According to an official press release, officials have been directed to resolve all complaints received till 10th September 2022 by the end of the Seva Fortnight. The complaints include those received on the Aaple Sarkar portal and various other portals of utilities and government departments. Grievances related to DBT, ration card, property tax, central and state schemes, delay in payment of relief, new electric or water connections, issuance of birth, caste certificates or complaints related to departments like tribal welfare, social justice and others must be addressed and resolved.

An action taken report will have to be submitted by all the concerned departments by the 10th of October.