Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launches ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign from Mumbai

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign from Mumbai’s historic August Kranti Ground. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Shinde said various initiatives will be launched all over the state under the campaign. Many freedom fighters were honoured and ‘Sheelaphalakam’ inaugurated at the function. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also took ‘Panchpran’ oath in Mantralaya.

Various functions are being organised under the campaign all over the state. ‘Panchapran’ oath is being observed in various government offices and other places. Vasudha Vandan and felicitation of brave soldiers and their family members are also organised.