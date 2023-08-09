Indian High Commissioner paid tributes to Bangbandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid tributes to Bangbandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman on his 48th Death Anniversary at Tungipara in Bangladesh.

Mr. Verma laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangbandhu, honouring his enduring legacy and his historic contributions to shaping the history and progress of Bangladesh as an independent, modern nation.

During his visit to the mausoleum, High Commissioner Verma expressed his confidence that the vision and ideals of Bangabandhu will continue to guide and inspire the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh.

During this visit, the High Commissioner also visited Orakandi and interacted with the members of the Matua community and offered prayers at the holy shrine in Shridham Orakandi. He highlighted that people-to-people contacts are at the heart of India-Bangladesh relationship.