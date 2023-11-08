इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2023 07:24:32      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra becomes first team to cross 200-medal mark at National Games in Goa

AMN

Maharashtra has become the first team to cross 200-medal mark at the 37th National Games in Goa. The 200th medal was won by Mansi Mohite in Triathlon Mixed Relay, in which she won Gold medal yesterday. The competitions of sports like Hockey, Handball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Football and many others are showcasing high spirit of sportsmanship.

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal won gold medal in the Women’s 10 M Air Rifle event. Madhya Pradesh ascertained their dominance in Slalom and won all the four gold medals bringing their gold medal tally to 27. In Traditional Yogasana Female event, Pooja of Gujarat won Gold medal.

Maharashtra has so far bagged 203 medals including 70 Gold. Services Sport Control Board also continued its second position in medal tally with a total of 112 medals including 55 Gold medals. While Haryana stood at third position with a total of 145 medals including 50 gold medals.

