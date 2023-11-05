इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 11:56:54      انڈین آواز

ICC World Cup: India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record of highest number of ODI centuries

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, India registered another massive victory in the tournament as it thrashed strong batting side South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Today Indian spinners proved their mettle on the field. A five wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja dismantled the Proteas batting line up, even before they could touch the score of 90 while chasing the huge target of327 runs. They were bundled out for just 83 runs in 27.1 overs.
 
Fireworks went off all across the stadium as soon as Kuldeep Yadav took the last wicket for India.
 
Earlier, electing to bat first India piled up326 for the loss of 5 wickets. On his birthday, Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 101 runs equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of highest number of 49 centuries in One Day Internationals. Virat touched the milestone in 277 innings as against Tendulkar’s 452innings. He was adjudged Player of the match.
 
Shreyas Ayer scored 77. Kohli and Shreyas built 134 run partnership. Rohit Sharma made 40 runs.
 
India is currently at Number one position with fourteen points followed by South Africa at 2nd place with twelve points.

