इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2023 07:20:45      انڈین آواز

ICC WORLD CUP: Birthday boy Kohli’s historic century sets a 327 run chase for SA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Virat Kohli gave his fans a perfect birthday treat when he finally struck his highly-anticipated 49th ODI century

article-image

Great Batsman and Former India captain Virat Kohli is living his dream at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he smashed his 49th ODI hundred in the ongoing Match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against South Africa.

On His birthday today Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the most ODI hundreds on his 35th birthday to give the capacity crowd just what they came to watch at the iconic venue.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in a single country in ODI cricket after amassing 6000 runs in India during his unbeaten century.

A frenzied response, South Africa’s resurgence and the Kohli’s missing maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record-equalling 49th ODI ton twice in three innings made an ideal setting to the match on Kohli’s 35th birthday.

The Indian run-machine, who got out for 95 and 88 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, did not disappoint the ecastic Eden full house giving a perfect icing on the cake to score the historic century on a difficult Eden track.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart