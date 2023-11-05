ICC WORLD CUP: Birthday boy Kohli’s historic century sets a 327 run chase for SA

Virat Kohli gave his fans a perfect birthday treat when he finally struck his highly-anticipated 49th ODI century

Great Batsman and Former India captain Virat Kohli is living his dream at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he smashed his 49th ODI hundred in the ongoing Match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against South Africa.

On His birthday today Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the most ODI hundreds on his 35th birthday to give the capacity crowd just what they came to watch at the iconic venue.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in a single country in ODI cricket after amassing 6000 runs in India during his unbeaten century.

A frenzied response, South Africa’s resurgence and the Kohli’s missing maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record-equalling 49th ODI ton twice in three innings made an ideal setting to the match on Kohli’s 35th birthday.

The Indian run-machine, who got out for 95 and 88 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, did not disappoint the ecastic Eden full house giving a perfect icing on the cake to score the historic century on a difficult Eden track.