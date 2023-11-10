Curtains come down on 37th National Games in Goa

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 37th National Games 2023 concluded in Goa today. The grand closing ceremony took place at Shyama Prasad Indoor stadium in Panaji in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and others.



Addressing the gathering at the event, Mr Dhankhar said that sports have now become the most important avenue for display of genius. He said that the government is taking steps to ensure that sportspersons get the highest degree of coaching. He said that todays’ India’s ecosystem ensures everyone can showcase their talents. He applauded the efforts of the state government of Goa to conduct this event successfully.



Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant praised hard work done by all government employees for the successful conduct of the national games.



The Raja Bhalendra Singh trophy was given to Maharashtra for overall championship in national games. Maharashtra has continued its dominance in National Games from its beginning and retained its first position. Maharashtra has bagged 228 medals including 80 gold. Best woman athlete trophy was given to Pranati Naik and Sanyukta Kate while best man athlete trophy was given to Shrihari Natraj.



Before the formal function there were electrifying performances by various artists which enthralled public gathering.



The event which began on 26th October was formally inaugurated by Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi. Services Sport Control Board stood at second position in medal tally with a total of 126 medals including 66 Gold medals. While Haryana stood at third position with a total of 192 medals including 62 gold medals.



The torch for national games was handed over to Uttarakhand as 38th National Games will be organized there.