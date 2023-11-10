Winter Session of Parliament to commence on 4th December

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on 4th of next month. The session which will continue till 22nd December will have 15 sittings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed this through a social media post.

He said that amid Amrit Kaal, the government is looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session.

Earlier, a Special Session of Parliament was held in September in which the historic Women’s Reservation Bill was passed.