इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 12:49:55      انڈین آواز

Legal steps are being pursued in matter of death penalty to eight Indians in Qatar: MEA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

New Delhi files appeal against death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar

AMN / NEW DELHI

India External Affairs Ministry has said, further legal steps are being pursued in the matter of death penalty to eight Indians awarded by a Qatar court and an appeal has been filed. Briefing media in New Delhi last evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the judgement by a Qatar court is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team. He urged everyone not to engage in speculation, considering the sensitive nature of the case.

Mr. Bagchi added that Ministry will remain engaged with the Qatari authorities on this matter and will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance. On 7th November, Indian Embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detainees. Mr. Bagchi said, they are in touch with the family members of the detainees and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met them earlier this month in New Delhi.

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, India urged both the sides to eschew violence, de-escalate the situation and create conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue. Mr Bagchi said, India has made its position clear on the Hamas-Israel conflict on multiple occasions including during the UN General Assembly debate on October 27. He said, India has strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism and called for immediate and unconditional release of hostages. The Spokesperson said, India has also conveyed its deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance. He said, India has also sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief material and emphasised the need for strict observance of international humanitarian law.

Replying to another query on reports of Indian workers replacing Palestinians in Israel, Mr Bagchi said New Delhi has been working towards giving citizens access to a global workplace. He said India is in discussion to try and get into mobility agreements with a number of countries. He informed that a number of workers are employed in Israel, especially in the caregiver sector, and New Delhi has been discussing a bilateral framework in the construction and caregiver sectors. He added that this is a long-term initiative.

On terror threats to Air India, the spokesperson said India strongly condemns such terrorist threats. He said New Delhi has been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements that have been inciting violence and intimidation. He said India will continue to press these governments to deny spaces to such extremist elements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart