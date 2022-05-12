Maharashtra: After SC direction, SEC issues order about Ward Formation Programme of 25 Zilla Parishads, 284 Panchayat Samitis

AMN

After the direction of the Supreme Court, State Election Commission of Maharashtra issued its order about the Ward Formation Programme of 25 Zilla Parishads and 284 Panchayat Samitis. It says that the concerned Distrct Collectors should submit the structure of Ward delimitation to the Divisional Commissioners in stipulated time.

After the approval of the Divisional Commissioners, the District Collectors have been asked to publish the structure in Government Resolution to invite suggestions and comments. Then they will hold the hearing in accordance with the objections received about the structure and approve the final structure in stipulated time.

The commission has also directed the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to send all the relevant information of all the stages till the final stage to the State Election Commission. The Election Commission had already started the election process for 14 Municipal Corporations including Mumbai.