FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 May 2022 05:27:52      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra: After SC direction, SEC issues order about Ward Formation Programme of 25 Zilla Parishads, 284 Panchayat Samitis

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

After the direction of the Supreme Court, State Election Commission of Maharashtra issued its order about the Ward Formation Programme of 25 Zilla Parishads and 284 Panchayat Samitis. It says that the concerned Distrct Collectors should submit the structure of Ward delimitation to the Divisional Commissioners in stipulated time.

After the approval of the Divisional Commissioners, the District Collectors have been asked to publish the structure in Government Resolution to invite suggestions and comments. Then they will hold the hearing in accordance with the objections received about the structure and approve the final structure in stipulated time.

The commission has also directed the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to send all the relevant information of all the stages till the final stage to the State Election Commission. The Election Commission had already started the election process for 14 Municipal Corporations including Mumbai.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart