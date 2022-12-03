Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java

WEB DESK

A quake of 6.1 magnitude hit West Java area on Saturday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency BMKG said, sending people running out of buildings. The agency said, quake has no tsunami potential. It was felt in the capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre. Spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, Abdul Muhari said, one person was injured and four houses were damaged in the town of Garut. Some residents of other towns and cities in West Java said on social media they felt the quake strongly.

Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java’s Cianjur, killing more than 300.