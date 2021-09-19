MP: Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 from tomorrow

AMN

All government and non-government schools from class I to class V are set to reopen from tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh. After about 18 months, on September 20th, for the first time, children of classes 1st to 5th will find their way to school. Sanitization work is being done along with the cleanliness of the schools before they begin. With the opening of the school, classes will be conducted in primary schools with 50% capacity.

The written consent of parents will be mandatory in schools. Meanwhile, the third phase of the covid Vaccination Maha Abhiyan is going on full swing in the state. A target has been set to finish the first dose of vaccine to every eligible person in the state by September 26th.