10-day long Ganesh Chathurthi festival ends with immersion of idols across country

AMN

Ten day long Ganesh Chathurthi Festival culminates today with immersion of idols across the country, Devotees will bid final adieu to Lord Ganesha today in Maharashtra. Due to Covid 19 situation the BMC has proposed several guidelines. Today more than 50 thousand Ganesh idols will be immersed in Mumbai itself, which will include idols of Lord Ganesh in every house and Ganesh idols in public pandals. Owing to Covid -19 BMC has appealed to everyone to take appropriate measures such as proper use of mask and safe distance.

If the household Ganesha is environment friendly then it should be immersed in drums if possible. Also as per the guidelines the immersion of the idols in the containment zone should be done in the mandap or the immersion should be postpone. Maximum 10 devotees are allowed in procession in Mumbai.

Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. 338 nirmalay kalash have been made to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms’ 144 first aid centres (and) 39 ambulances also have been arranged.Traffic Police has made more than 55 one-way roads across Mumbai today. Whereas on the other side due to environmental conservation Nagpur Municipal Corporation has set up artificial as well as mobile immersion ponds in all the ten zones. In Aurangabad for the second year in a row Ganaraya will be sent off without a procession due to Corona crisis.

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

