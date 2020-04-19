Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan mourns police officer's death from COVID-19

AMN

Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourned the death of a 41- year-old police officer from Coronavirus infection today and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his kin and the post of sub-inspector for his wife.

Mr. Chouhan tweeted that the inspector sacrificed his life in the battle against the Corona outbreak.

Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain informed that the deceased officer was on duty in Juni Indore police station before he got infected with the virus. Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said the officer tested positive and was admitted in hospital about 20 days back, and then post-treatment, tested negative two times and was discharged as per protocol.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, two senior IAS officers who had tested positive for Coronavirus were discharged from hospital yesterday following recovery. The two officials, one of them a woman, were working with the state health department itself.

Both will have to stay at home for 14 days before resuming their normal routines, he added. On the other hand, three revenue department officials have been placed under suspension in Raisen district of the state after a photograph showing them holding liquor bottles went viral on social media.

1402 Coronavirus cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. 69 people have died due to the infection and 126 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state. Indore has reported 892 while Bhopal has 213 cases.

