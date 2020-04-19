Latest News

More protests planned in US over stay-at-home orders
COVID 19 India: 991 fresh cases reported in 24 hours
US:Trump consults faith leaders on phased-in reopening
Lockdown has brought down rate of Covid-19 cases in India
Govt. is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses: PM
21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base: Indian Navy
Air India to open bookings for select Domestic flights from 4th May
Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2020 10:11:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Home delivery supplies expedited in Manipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ MANIPUR

Manipur chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched a Home Delivery Supplies Management Control Room to address the grievances and hardships faced by the people of the State in procuring the essential items amid nationwide lockdown.

Any individual or groups can contact the toll free number 1800-313-8171 from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily to the Control Room and initially it will be operational for the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Chief Minister Shri Singh said, officials of different Government departments and Chamber of Commerce have been deputed to the Control Room to attend the grievances of the people. It will strengthen the home delivery services being offered by various agencies in the State.

He also said that Central government has given directives on the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in some parts of the State and decision on relaxation will be taken at the State Cabinet meeting to be held on coming Monday.

State government has extended one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 each to 12,561 individuals till now out of 16,172 individuals who have registered through www.tengbang.in. The amount has been transferred to the respective bank accounts and government will further extend financial assistance to those remaining shortly, Chief Minister said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!