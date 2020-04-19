Home delivery supplies expedited in Manipur

AMN/ MANIPUR

Manipur chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched a Home Delivery Supplies Management Control Room to address the grievances and hardships faced by the people of the State in procuring the essential items amid nationwide lockdown.

Any individual or groups can contact the toll free number 1800-313-8171 from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily to the Control Room and initially it will be operational for the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Chief Minister Shri Singh said, officials of different Government departments and Chamber of Commerce have been deputed to the Control Room to attend the grievances of the people. It will strengthen the home delivery services being offered by various agencies in the State.

He also said that Central government has given directives on the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in some parts of the State and decision on relaxation will be taken at the State Cabinet meeting to be held on coming Monday.

State government has extended one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 each to 12,561 individuals till now out of 16,172 individuals who have registered through www.tengbang.in. The amount has been transferred to the respective bank accounts and government will further extend financial assistance to those remaining shortly, Chief Minister said.