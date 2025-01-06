Loksabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates Gandhi Darshan Art Gallery at Rajghat

Staff Reporter

Loksabha Speaker Om Birla today inaugurated the Gandhi Darshan Art Gallery at Rajghat in New Delhi. In the gallery, more than 80 Artists have showcased their art to portray the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi in a unique and modern way.

On this occasion, Mr Birla said that the world beliefs in the Gandhian Philosophy and wants to know more about it. He said Darshan Art Gallery will enhance knowledge of today’s youth about Gandhian Principles. He also highlighted the contributions and sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vijay Goel also attended the event. This event was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Lalit Kala Academy and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.