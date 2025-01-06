US National Security Advisor calls on PM Modi

They discuss advancements in India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the last four years



PM reaffirms India’s commitment to further deepen cooperation between the world’s largest democracies





AMN NEW DELHI

The US National Security Advisor Mr. Jake Sullivan called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

They positively assessed the significant advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the last four years, especially in the key areas of technology, defence, space, civil nuclear, clean energy, semiconductors, and AI.

Recalling his various meetings with President Biden, including during his visit to the US in September 2024 for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, PM appreciated President Biden’s contributions towards strengthening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which leaves an enduring legacy.

PM deeply appreciated a letter from President Biden handed over to him by NSA Sullivan.

PM reaffirmed his commitment to continue to deepen close cooperation between the two democracies for the benefit of the people of the two countries and for the global good.

PM conveyed his best wishes to President Biden and the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.