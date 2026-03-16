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Lok Sabha Speaker warns Opposition against carrying placards in the House

Mar 16, 2026

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 8:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

 Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, has warned Opposition members that security officials could be asked to frisk Members of Parliament and stop them from entering the House if they attempt to carry placards, signalling stricter enforcement of parliamentary rules amid continuing disruptions.

During discussions with leaders of various parties, Birla reiterated that no member would be allowed to bring placards into the chamber and stressed the need to maintain decorum during proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Speaker has also written to leaders of different parties expressing concern over the conduct of members and urging them to ensure discipline inside the House.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the government and the Opposition over protests and repeated disruptions during parliamentary proceedings.

According to sources, after a meeting with leaders of all parties, Birla also assured members that the issue of revoking the suspension of the eight MPs would be considered.

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