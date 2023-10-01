इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 05:15:50      انڈین آواز

LOK SABHA SPEAKER PARTICIPATES IN SWACHHATA ABHIYAN

SWACHHATA ABHIYAN ORGANIZED IN PARLIAMENT PREMISE

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

As part of Swachchta Pakhwada- Swachchta hi Seva, 2023, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today participated in the cleanliness drive in Kota to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on 2 October, 2023.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Birla said that cleanliness leads to health and prosperity. God resides in cleanliness. Revered Bapu had also described cleanliness as the best service to the humanity. He urged the people to reiterate their resolve that they will make their city, state and country clean by regularly donating labor.

On this occasion, a cleanliness drive was also organized in Parliament premise. Secretary – General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh led the drive. The event was attended by Senior Officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat.

