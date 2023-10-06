इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 06:06:47      انڈین آواز

Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) to be held in New Delhi

The Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) will be held in New Delhi from 13th to 14th of this month. Within the G20, Parliament 20 (P20) is an engagement group headed by the speakers of G20 countries and it aims at bringing a parliamentary dimension to global governance.

The main theme of the P20 is Parliament for One Earth, One Family, One Future.   Briefing media about the summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, 25 speakers, 10 Deputy Speakers along with 50 members of Parliament among others will participate in this global event.  He added that the president of the Pan African Parliament will participate in the G20 event for the first time in India. Mr. Birla informed that four sessions have been planned for the summit.  

He said the inaugural session will be on the power of democracy. The Speaker also said there will be an in-depth discussion on climate change in this summit along with topics related to health, education, agriculture and energy.

A pre-summit event namely Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment ) will be held on 12th of this month. An exhibition namely Mother of Democracy will also be organized at the venue of the summit to highlight India’s ancient and participative democratic traditions. 

Birla also informed that a Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) will be organized before the Summit on 12 October 2023. LiFE was launched on 20 October 2022 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Kevadia, Gujarat. This initiative is effectively working towards sustainable development based on environmentally conscious lifestyle and the principle of ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’. He added that a ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition will also be organized to highlight India’s ancient and participatory democratic traditions.

