इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023

Vice President expresses concern over people making inappropriate comments on constitutional institutions

Published On:

Staff Reporter / Patna / Nalanda

Image

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that it was a matter of reflection, contemplation and concern that some people make inappropriate comments on constitutional institutions, wearing political glasses.

Describing such behaviour against our cultural ethos, he underlined “The higher the position a person holds, the more dignified his conduct should be. Making any comment to gain political advantage is not a good thing.”

Calling upon everyone to be quite responsible when it comes to constitutional institutions, Dhankhar stressed that “We must not look at constitutional functionaries with political prism, only to score brownie political points. That is not acceptable.”

Addressing students of Nalanda University in Rajgir in Bihar, the Vice President said it is a matter of concern that some people are seeing constitutional institutions from political prism for political benefits. He said those who are indulged in this are working against the ethos of our cultural heritage and they are doing damage to the interest of the country.

The Vice President was interacting with students at Nalanda University. During the interaction, Mr. Dhankhar focused on a wide range of issues like democracy, ecology, education, economy and young generation. The Vice President said the New Education Policy (NEP) is well-timed and it will emancipate from a degree-oriented mindset. He also mentioned the phenomenal success of recently held G20 Summit in New Delhi. 

Image

Noting that reincarnation of Nalanda will give us a global foothold to disseminate knowledge, he praised the use of Nalanda Mahavihara image in the backdrop of recently concluded G20 summit. “In that backdrop of Nalanda, the leaders were received and greeted that speaks volumes of your brand, acceptability of your brand, non-controversial, non- confrontational, collaborative, cooperative, consensual and that is conducive to growth,” he added.

Describing education as the most impactful & transformational mechanism, Shri Dankhar said that “if the world has to be changed, if the society has to progress, if inequities are to be levelled & if justice is to reach the last in the line, knowledge alone can do it.”

Fortunately boys and girls there is an emergence of an ecosystem system now in Bharat that allows you to fully utilise your energy, exploit your talent and potential, realise your aspiration and dreams.There are no handicapped now.

Noting that a decade ago, India was included in the Fragile Five economies, the Vice President said that our journey from “from ‘Fragile Five’ to the world’s 5th largest economy is no small achievement.” He expressed confidence that by the turn of decade, Bharat will be the third largest economy of the world.

