Corruption in CBFC ?, I&B Ministry to take strictest action against those found involved

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has termed the issue of corruption in Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) unfortunate. The corruption matter was raised by actor Vishal. In a social media post, the Ministry stressed that the government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved.

It said, a senior officer of the Ministry has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry in this regard. The Ministry has requested everyone to cooperate with it, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in

