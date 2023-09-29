इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 10:16:40      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to launch week-long programme ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for Aspirational Blocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for Aspirational Blocks in New Delhi tomorrow.  The programme has been named as Sankalp Saptaah. It is linked to the effective implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Programme which is aimed at improving governance at the block level to enhance the quality of life of citizens. 

The event will witness the participation of about three thousand panchayat and block-level people’s representatives and functionaries from across the country at Bharat Mandapam in the National Capital. In addition, about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries and farmers will join the programme virtually.

Sankalp Saptaah will be observed in all of the 500 Aspirational Blocks across 329 districts in the country from 3rd to 9th of next month. Each day during the period is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work. The themes for the first six days include Sampoorna Swasthya, Suposhit Pariwaar, Swachhta, Krishi, Shiksha, and Samridhi Diwas.  The last day of the week will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh.

