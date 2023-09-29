Indian Minister Shripad Y. Naik in Saudi Arabia to Promotes Tourism Collaborations

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism Shripad Y. Naik on a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant chapter in India-Saudi relations. During his visit, the minister engaged in a series of events that showcased the multifaceted nature of India-Saudi ties.

The Minister visited the National Museum in Riyadh and marveled at the fascinating artifacts and relics that narrate the kingdom’s rich history, highlighting the shared appreciation for heritage between India and Saudi Arabia. He also addressed a gathering of the Indian community at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh in the presence of Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Minister also held discussions with tour operators and journalists at the embassy. These discussions revolved around potential collaborations in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Joint Secretary M R Synrem delivered a comprehensive presentation on the “Incredible India” campaign, showcasing the diverse and vibrant tourism opportunities that India offers to the world. Senior Indian Community member, Journalist, and Photographer, K N Wasif, presented a book titled “India’s Architectural Heritage,” authored by him, to the Minister.