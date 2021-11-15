Lok Sabha Speaker expresses concern over declining decorum in legislatures

Our Correspondent

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed concern over growing indiscipline and lack of decorum in the legislatures. Talking to media persons on the eve of 100th anniversary of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), he said it will ponder upon the continuing decline in decorum of the legislatures across the country.

AIPOC, the apex body of the legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. The 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference will be held in Shimla on 17 and18 November, 2021.

“The Shimla Conference will ponder over gradual decay in the discipline and decorum in the legislatures which is a matter of concern,” he said.

The speaker also emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of members in the House for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

Talking about the anti-defection law, Birla said a committee was constituted on the subject matter during the Presiding Officers’ Conference in 2019 and it is likely that a detailed discussion on the report will be held in Shimla.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC,He further mentioned that the first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Birla noted that the AIPOC is being held in Shimla for the seventh time. Earlier, the Conferences were held in Shimla in 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939, 1976 and 1997.

Mr Birla informed that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker informed the Press that the 82nd AIPOC will discuss :(i) Journey of a Century – Evaluation and the way forward; and (ii) Responsibility of Presiding Officers towards the Constitution, the House and the People.

Speaking on the financial autonomy of the State Legislatures, Shri Birla informed that this matter assumes great significance in the functioning of legislative bodies and AIPOC has discussed the matter on several occasions. The Speaker also lauded the role of AIPOC in promoting the use of e-governance and technology in improving functioning of State legislatures.