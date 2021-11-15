Dubai Airshow begins at Al Maktoum International Airport
Army Chief General Naravane on 5-day visit to Israel
Five Integrated Check Posts to be set up on India Bangladesh border
Amit Shah chairs 29th Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2021 12:16:34      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha Speaker expresses concern over declining decorum in legislatures

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Our Correspondent

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed concern over growing indiscipline and lack of decorum in the legislatures. Talking to media persons on the eve of 100th anniversary of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), he said it will ponder upon the continuing decline in decorum of the legislatures across the country.

AIPOC, the apex body of the legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. The 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference will be held in Shimla on 17 and18 November, 2021.

“The Shimla Conference will ponder over gradual decay in the discipline and decorum in the legislatures which is a matter of concern,” he said.

The speaker also emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of members in the House for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

Talking about the anti-defection law, Birla said a committee was constituted on the subject matter during the Presiding Officers’ Conference in 2019 and it is likely that a detailed discussion on the report will be held in Shimla.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC,He further mentioned that the first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Birla noted that the AIPOC is being held in Shimla for the seventh time. Earlier, the Conferences were held in Shimla in 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939, 1976 and 1997.

Mr Birla informed that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker informed the Press that the 82nd AIPOC will discuss :(i) Journey of a Century – Evaluation and the way forward; and (ii) Responsibility of Presiding Officers towards the Constitution, the House and the People.

Speaking on the financial autonomy of the State Legislatures, Shri Birla informed that this matter assumes great significance in the functioning of legislative bodies and AIPOC has discussed the matter on several occasions. The Speaker also lauded the role of AIPOC in promoting the use of e-governance and technology in improving functioning of State legislatures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 Cricket World Cup: Australia lifts ICC T-20 trophy, beats New Zealand by 8 wkts

In T-20 WORLD CUP Cricket, Australia lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title as they defeated New Zealand in t ...

President Kovind gives away National Sports Awards-2021

Staff Reporter President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away the National Sports Awards-2021 and Adventure Awar ...

Neeraj Chopra leads star parade as President confers Awards on Sporting Heroes

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, led the star parade as President Ram Na ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz