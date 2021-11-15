PM inaugurates redeveloped Bhopal Railway Station

ASHOK B SHARMA in BHOPAL

The prime minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Raliway Station. He also dedicated to the nation the new electrification of Guna-Gwalior section, third line between Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge conversion with electrification of Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj-Ujjain section, gauge conversion and electrification of Mathela-Nimarkheri section and two passenger trains. The work of these projects have been completed.

Inaugurating the event he said that the new era of development in the country has begun and the developments in the railways will show the way to connectivity. The MP Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Union Minister for Railways and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnav and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

The Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore by Bansal & Co and is the first of its kind design in India that will boast spectacular architecture, splendid look, world-class amenities and passenger friendly facilities. The project is an example of first railway station redeveloped on public-private partnership mode and also the first 5-star GEM rated railway station in the country. The railway station is intended to provide Oairport like amenities, ambience and decongested passenger movement.

Railopolis shall develop a trade centre, hospital, shopping mall, multiplexes, budget hotel and a luxury hotel in near future. About 17,245 sqm of railway land would be commercially developed with 13 lakh sq ft of built up area. The newly redeveloped railway station has a unique vault shaped terminal building with glass facade

The private sector partner Bansal & Co has been given 5,500 sq meter of Railway land on a 45-year lease for commercial construction on either sides of the railway station.

The redeveloped railway station has central air concourse of 84 metro long and 36 metro wide with a sitting capacity for 700 people. There two waiting rooms for women of 75 seats each and a retiring room. The space has natural light and ventilation, equipped with amenities for waiting for departing passengers. Separate arrangements have been made for arrivals and departures like in airports and Delhi metro stations.

Two underpasses and subways are built for arriving for arriving passengers. The action has facilities for divangs too. There are eight lifts, 12 escalators, three travelers, 10 ramps and staircases for easy access to all platforms. There is provision for 300 cars, 850 two-wheeled, taxis and buses. There is tubular new design cover over platform. Extensive LED display, coach guidance facility and international standard signage for train information and entertainment are put in place. Besides latest technologies are deployed for amenities and operations.