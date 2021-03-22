Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021

AGENCIES

The Lok Sabha today okayed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to give more powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G), who is a representative of the Central government and Delhi’s administrative head.

Opposition MPs, from Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, BSP, IUML, National Conference, accused the Narendra Modi government of “destroying” democracy and “damaging and jeopardising” India’s federal structure and opposed the move vehemently.

“They (Arvind Kejriwal government) must be doing something right which is why people elected them (AAP) for three consecutive terms,” NCP leader Supriya Sule also pointed, urging the government to send the Bill to select committee.

Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, however, said no rights were being taken away from the Delhi government. The aim of the Bill was only to bring clarity in laws and create sound government mechanism in Delhi and enhance public accountability.

“Delhi is a UT with limited powers. Don’t make wrong allegations like murder of democracy, it is wrong. There has been no murder of democracy, no one is taking away any right of the Delhi government,” he said adding that only when there is a difference between the CM and LG, the President can be approached.

“We are not amending the Constitution and it is in tune with recommendations and court judgments. The amendment is only to bring clarity on duties and responsibilities and clear misunderstandings. There is no political angle to the move,” said Reddy.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut slammed BJP’s New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi “for her words against the AAP CM who is not a member of the House”.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 15, setting up the stage for yet another confrontation between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

He also reminded that Daman and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, who allegedly died by suicide, had named the Administrator there in his suicide note.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann accused the Central government led by PM Modi of murdering the democracy.

“We are being punished because we did not give stadia to build jail during farmers’ agitation. You cannot run Delhi through ‘tanashahi’. The BJP is out of power for 22 years in Delhi but cannot digest that. What is the point of holding elections,” he said.