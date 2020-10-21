LJP releases poll manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections





AMN

The Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) also released its poll manifesto today for the Bihar Assembly Elections giving major thrust to employment, education, industry and health amenities to people. Party President Chirag Paswan released the manifesto in Patna which assigns name Bihar First, Bihari First Vision Document.

Mr Paswan said, if his party comes to power, it will check migration to other states providing respectable jobs to the migrant people. The LJP President said, a dedicated employment portal will be started. He said, all vacant posts in government departments will be filled. He said, IT parks and economic zones will be established. He said, equal payment for equal work will be implemented.

Mr Paswan said, the core competence of the state is agriculture so every district will have food processing establishments.

He said weaker sections of the society will get treatment facilities in private hospitals and the State Government will provide subsidy.

The LJP President alleged that the ruling government led by Nitish Kumar failed to meet the expectations of youth during his 15- year tenure