LIC not going to be privatized: Govt

AMN

The Government has reiterated that the Life Insurance Corporation is not going to be privatized and only the initial public offering, IPO will be issued.



Responding to a discussion on the second batch of supplementary demands for 2020-21, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said, the government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.



He said, more than Rs. 31 thousand crore have been transferred to around 20 crore bank accounts of women.



He said, 80 crore people have been provided free foodgrains over a period of eight months during the pandemic.



Participating in the discussion, Prof. Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress raised the issue of rise in inflation saying that the government is silent on this issue.



He said, fiscal deficit is continuously rising which is not a good indicator for the overall health of the economy.



Echoing the same view, Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena asked the government about the measures taken for controlling the rise in inflation.



He said, the government should focus on allocation of more funds for the development of rural areas.



NCP MP Supriya Sule wondered as to why the government is in a hurry to disinvest PSUs.



She alleged that the Centre is not releasing the GST share of the State governments on time which is hampering the implementation of various social sector schemes.



Tapir Gao of BJP said that the government has done tremendous works in various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



He demanded to open AIIMS at every north-eastern States.