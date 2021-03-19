PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery
70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary
PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2021 02:34:34      انڈین آواز

LIC not going to be privatized: Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Government has reiterated that the Life Insurance Corporation is not going to be privatized and only the initial public offering, IPO will be issued.

Responding to a discussion on the second batch of supplementary demands for 2020-21, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said, the government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, more than Rs. 31 thousand crore have been transferred to around 20 crore bank accounts of women.

He said, 80 crore people have been provided free foodgrains over a period of eight months during the pandemic.

Participating in the discussion, Prof. Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress raised the issue of rise in inflation saying that the government is silent on this issue.

He said, fiscal deficit is continuously rising which is not a good indicator for the overall health of the economy.

Echoing the same view, Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena asked the government about the measures taken for controlling the rise in inflation.

He said, the government should focus on allocation of more funds for the development of rural areas.

NCP MP Supriya Sule wondered as to why the government is in a hurry to disinvest PSUs.

She alleged that the Centre is not releasing the GST share of the State governments on time which is hampering the implementation of various social sector schemes.

Tapir Gao of BJP said that the government has done tremendous works in various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He demanded to open AIIMS at every north-eastern States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sharath Kamal first Indian paddler to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former champion Achanta Sharath Kamal became the first Indian paddler to book ...

Golf: Udayan Mane returns five-under-67 emerges 3rd round leader at Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune-based Udayan Mane’ struck a second consecutive five-under-67 , the day ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz