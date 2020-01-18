FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2020 01:35:27      انڈین آواز
LG grants detaining power to Delhi Police under NSA

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has granted power of detaining authority to the Delhi Police Commissioner under the National Security Act. A notification has been issued following the approval of the LG in this regard. According to the notification, the Act allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order.

The Lt Governor directed that during the period from 19th January to 18th April of this year, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under NSA act.

Delhi Police said it is a routine order that has been issued in every quarter and has nothing to do with the current situation.

