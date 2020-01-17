BJP releases 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

AMN

BJP today announced the first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta will be the party candidate from Rohini.

Sitting MLAs of the party O P Sharma will contest from Vishwas Nagar and Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad. National Secretary of the party and former MLA R P Singh will contest from Rajinder Nagar.

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra who joined BJP last year will contest from Model Town. Party has fielded Ravi Negi from Patparganj seat against senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Announcing the names in presence party election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the list consists of eleven SC and four women candidates.

He said the names of remaining 13 candidates will be announced soon. Polling will be held in all 70 seats on 8th of month and counting will be held on 11th February.