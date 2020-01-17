FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 10:18:30      انڈین آواز
Ad

BJP releases 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

BJP today announced the first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta will be the party candidate from Rohini.

Sitting MLAs of the party O P Sharma will contest from Vishwas Nagar and Jagdish Pradhan from Mustafabad. National Secretary of the party and former MLA R P Singh will contest from Rajinder Nagar.

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra who joined BJP last year will contest from Model Town. Party has fielded Ravi Negi from Patparganj seat against senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Announcing the names in presence party election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the list consists of eleven SC and four women candidates.

He said the names of remaining 13 candidates will be announced soon. Polling will be held in all 70 seats on 8th of month and counting will be held on 11th February.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

K’taka wins five Gold in Swimming in Khelo India

Karnataka won 5 gold in the swimming today followed by Maharashtra with 3 gold. Assam girl Shivangi Sarma c ...

Hockey India appointed Janneke Schopman as Analytical Coach for Women’s Team

HSB/ New Delhi The decorated hockey star who has 212 international caps for the Netherlands and also successfu ...

India set a target of 341 runs for Australia in 2nd ODI

India has set a target of 341 runs for Australia in the second One-Day International being played at Rajkot. I ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!