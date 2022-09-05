Leh Cycling World Cup: German cyclists stand first in both men,women categories

AMN

In the Leh Edition of UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, German cyclists stood first in both men and women categories. Twenty international, 55 national and local cyclists participated in this world cup competition.

Ladakh Police in collaboration with the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and Cycling Association of India have organized the first ever MTB Eliminator World Cup in Leh in India.

Hundreds of sports lovers lined up all along the cycle track created in the main bazaar and cheered the cyclists. As the event took place at the height of over 12 thousand feet to sea level, this edition of world cup raised more interest among cycling professionals and sports lovers.

The five hundred meters track had artificial obstacles and sharp turns to negotiate while competing in the knockout laps. During the competition and improving their timings to reach next-level eliminators, the acrobatic stunts by the cyclists stunned the viewers.

The top five cyclists in the both men and women categories have reached the podium in the world cup eliminator.

Union Territory Ladakh Advisor Umang Narula and Ladakh Additional Director General of Police SS Khandare presented medals to the top three winners in both categories.

Earlier, Ladakh LG RK Mathur, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, SS Khandare flagged off various raids that are part of world cup eliminator. Leh CEC Tashi Gyaltson, UT Secretaries AK Sahu, Ravinder Kumar, DC Shrikant Suse, SSP PD Nitya were present during the events.