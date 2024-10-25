Lebanon receives first tranche of humanitarian aid from India

India’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, yesterday delivered the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Lebanon. This consignment of medicines was received by Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firas Abiad, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the two nations. In a social media post, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon expressed India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Lebanon.

India dispatched 11 tons of medical supplies on the 18th of October as part of a humanitarian effort amid rising tensions in the region. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies will be sent. Ministry of External Affairs noted that the first tranche of 11 tons includes various pharmaceutical products. This support underscores India’s commitment to aid Lebanon during these challenging times