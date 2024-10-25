THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanon receives first tranche of humanitarian aid from India

Oct 25, 2024

India’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, yesterday delivered the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Lebanon. This consignment of medicines was received by Lebanon’s Health Minister, Firas Abiad, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the two nations. In a social media post, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon expressed India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Lebanon.

India dispatched 11 tons of medical supplies on the 18th of October as part of a humanitarian effort amid rising tensions in the region. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies will be sent. Ministry of External Affairs noted that the first tranche of 11 tons includes various pharmaceutical products. This support underscores India’s commitment to aid Lebanon during these challenging times

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt Hosts Ceasefire Talks with Israeli & Hamas Officials Amid Gaza Crisis

Oct 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Qatar announce  revival of Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Oct 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India-Germany sign multiple MoUs on Green Hydrogen, Technology & Trade

Oct 25, 2024

You missed

SCIENCE / TECH

Pune Scientists Develop Non-Toxic Molecules for Alzheimer’s Treatment

October 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanon receives first tranche of humanitarian aid from India

October 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt Hosts Ceasefire Talks with Israeli & Hamas Officials Amid Gaza Crisis

October 25, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Centre Urges States to enhance Preparedness Against Rising Air Pollution Risks

October 25, 2024