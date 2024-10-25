THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Egypt Hosts Ceasefire Talks with Israeli & Hamas Officials Amid Gaza Crisis

Oct 25, 2024

A high-ranking team from Egypt met with Israeli officials in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza. Local media reported that the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and a delegation from the Shin Bet security service attended the meeting. The meeting is part of intensive Egyptian efforts to revive negotiations for a ceasefire. Yesterday, high-ranking Egyptian security officials met with a delegation of Hamas leaders in Cairo to address the situation in the Gaza Strip and identify ways to achieve calm.

