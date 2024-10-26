PM Modi terms India-Germany growing defence cooperation as symbol of ‘mutual trust’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the deepening cooperation between India and Germany in the defence and security sectors, emphasizing it as a reflection of their strong mutual trust.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Hyderabad House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi announced new agreements aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

“The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction,” PM Modi said. He also added the significance of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty signed between the two countries, saying it will enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism and separatist activities.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, underlining that both nations are troubled by the rising global instability. “India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war, and we are ready to make every possible contribution to restore peace,” he said.

Welcoming Chancellor Scholz and his delegation, PM acknowledged the momentum the partnership has gained under Scholz’s leadership. “This is your third visit to India, and fortunately, the first IGC of my third term as Prime Minister. In a way, this is a triple celebration of our friendship,” he said, referencing the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), a biannual forum that brings together ministers from both nations.

At the same time, the Prime Minister mentioned ongoing joint initiatives, such as the German Navy ship’s port call in Goa and friendly hockey matches between the two countries. “Our partnership has gained new momentum and direction. Germany’s ‘Focus on India Strategy’ offers a comprehensive blueprint to modernize and elevate relations between two of the world’s largest democracies,” PM Modi said.

Both leaders discussed expanding collaboration in key areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and clean energy. PM emphasized the importance of skilling and youth exchanges, adding, “India’s youth power is contributing to Germany’s prosperity and growth. We welcome Germany’s skilled labor strategies for India.”

Prime Minister further described the strategic partnership between India and Germany as a strong anchor in turbulent times. “This is not a transactional relationship but a transformational partnership between two capable and empowered democracies,” he said, pointing to concerns about the Indo-Pacific region’s rule of law and freedom of navigation amid global uncertainty.

The IGC meeting also facilitated agreements on “Whole of Government” initiatives focusing on critical technologies, skills development, and innovation. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the talks reviewed progress across sectors, including energy, technology, and sustainable development, and announced new initiatives to strengthen ties further.

PM Modi and Scholz also inaugurated the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, emphasizing bilateral opportunities. Addressing the conference, PM Modi said, “When India’s dynamism meets Germany’s precision, and when Germany’s technology meets India’s talent, it ensures a better future for the world, including the Indo-Pacific.”

The Prime Minister also urged businesses to take advantage of India’s economic growth, he said, “This is the right time to get involved in India’s growth story.” PM Modi outlined India’s development pillars, which he described as democracy, demography, demand, and data, and stressed the role of artificial intelligence in both ‘Aspirational India’ and global progress.

Scholz echoed PM Modi’s focus on cooperation, calling for collective global action to address conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis through political solutions grounded in international law. “If Russia succeeds in its illegal and brutal war, the repercussions will go beyond Europe, threatening global security and prosperity,” Scholz warned.

The German Chancellor emphasized that the Indo-Pacific remains a region of concern due to maritime disputes and potential flashpoints, including the South and East China Seas. “We need to uphold international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” Scholz added.

Earlier in the day, Scholz and PM held bilateral talks at the Prime Minister’s residence, discussing a range of issues that would further enhance the India-Germany relationship. In a post on X PM said, “Welcomed my friend, Chancellor Scholz, to my residence in New Delhi. Glad to meet him and discuss various issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship.”

This visit marks Scholz’s third trip to India since becoming Chancellor in 2021. He had previously visited in February 2023 for a state visit and in September for the G20 Summit. Scholz’s delegation was warmly received on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai upon their arrival in New Delhi.

With several MoUs and agreements signed during the IGC meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed that the relationship between India and Germany is poised for further growth. “India is working on the needs of the future world, and with Germany as a trusted partner, the possibilities are immense,” he said.