Learjet 45 Crash: Digital Flight Data Successfully Downloaded, AAIB Continues Probe

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 9:39 pm

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder of the Learjet 45 aircraft, which crashed in Baramati last month, has been successfully downloaded by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau flight recorder laboratory. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out a detailed investigation into the accident in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, was killed.

The Ministry said, the Cockpit Voice Recorder is undergoing a detailed technical examination. It said, assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval. The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders, and both were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage.

AAIB is diligently following all prescribed technical and proceduralprotocols to ensure a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based investigation. The Ministry said, the Bureau remains fully committed to transparency and will share further information at the appropriate stage of the investigation. The AAIB also requested all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigationprocess to proceed in accordance with established procedures.