Charges framed against Lalu Yadav and his wife in land-for-jobs scam in Delhi Court

Last Updated on February 17, 2026 9:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Delhi court today formally framed charges against former Railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Special Judge Vishal Gogne said, the charge has been framed against accused Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to which they have pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The matter has been listed on 27th of this month for further proceedings.

The court had ordered framing charges against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others last month. It has framed charges in the case against 41 accused persons and discharged 52 others. Out of the 103 accused named in the CBI’s chargesheet, five have died.