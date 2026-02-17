The Indian Awaaz

ECI releases Final Electoral Roll for Gujarat

Feb 17, 2026

Last Updated on February 17, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission of India has officially released the final electoral roll for Gujarat following a rigorous three-and-a-half-month Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. Based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026, the state’s total voter strength now stands at 4 crore 40 lakh 30 thousand and 725, resulting in the net addition of 5.60 lakh voters since the publication of the draft roll.

Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla said that over 50,000 Booth Level Officers conducted door-to-door surveys to ensure accuracy. Out of the initial over 5 crore listed individuals, a total of 4 crore 34 lakh 70 thousand 109 enumeration forms were received by the commission, which were fully digitised. The subsequent registration of new voters led to the net addition of 5.60 lakh voters. 

The final rolls have been distributed to all recognised political parties and are now available for public verification at polling stations and on the official portal, ceo.gujarat.gov.in.

