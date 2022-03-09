FreeCurrencyRates.com

Last batch of Indian students left eastern Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

The last batch of Indian students has left eastern Ukraine and is moving towards the western part. They will soon enter the neighbouring countries and will be evacuated from there. This was stated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal while briefing media in New Delhi along with senior BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

He said, it is a matter of great pride for all to bring back more than 20 thousand Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine within three weeks. Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Goyal said, Mr Modi himself took this matter seriously and held eight high level meetings and talked to world leaders.

Every possible use of diplomacy was done so that Indian citizens could come back safely. He said, India evacuated citizens from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh as well. The Minister criticised the opposition for questioning the government over the evacuation exercise and alleged that Congress and other political parties were spreading misinformation instead of helping families of those stranded.

