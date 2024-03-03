इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2024 11:22:18      انڈین آواز
Lalu Yadav labels PM as ‘fake’ Hindu, says ‘Narendra Modi didn’t even get tonsured on mother’s death’

AMN / PATNA

Addressing the party’s ‘Jan Vishwas Maha Rally’ in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, “Narendra Modi is not a Hindu! Hindu people get tonsured on the death of their acquaintances, but he (Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a fake Hindu and spreading hatred.

“Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why don’t you have children?” Lalu Yadav said.
Lalu Prasad Yadav also took on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, pointing out that Kumar wasn’t criticised by his party when he broke the alliance in 2017. He questioned if the JD-U chief feels ashamed about changing sides after the recent return to the NDA fold.

“We never abused him when he broke the alliance with us. We just called him Paltu-Ram at that time. But we made the same mistake again, and Tejashwi made the same mistake again. We knew something was happening in Raj Bhawan. There was nothing wrong with that government (previous Bihar govt). Does he not feel ashamed?”

He appealed to the public to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that the opinion of Bihar resonates with the entire country.

