Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign on Tuesday

HC Justice Gangopadhyay said he will submit his resignation to the President of India on March 5, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

AMN KOLKATA

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state evoked political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay refused to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.

“I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday,” he told reporters outside his residence here on Sunday.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who is due for retirement later this year, said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Justice Gangopadhyay, known for his swift directives, occasionally mandating compliance within hours, has garnered appreciation from diverse segments of society, particularly aspiring candidates for school jobs. However, his remarks in specific cases have also stirred dissatisfaction among certain leaders of the ruling party in the state.

Following a tussle between his single bench and a division bench of the high court over instituting a CBI probe in an alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal, the Supreme Court had in January intervened and transferred to itself all petitions related to the matter.

