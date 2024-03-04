इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 02:27:41      انڈین آواز
Foreign investors pump in nearly Rs 24,000 crore into Indian capital markets in February

Foreign investors pumped in nearly 24,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets in February. Foreign Portfolio investors or FPIs injected 1,539 crore rupees into equities and 22,419 crore rupees into the debt markets in February, taking the net investment into the Indian capital markets to 23,958 crore rupees during the month. Meanwhile, during the single day trading in March, they  infused 4,201 crore rupees in equities but pulled out 134 crore rupees from debt markets.

Before this, FPIs had injected over 19,800 crore rupees in the country’s debt market in January, making it the highest monthly inflow in more than six years. This was the highest inflow since June 2017, when they infused 25,685 crore rupees. However, they pulled out 25,743 crore rupees from the equities markets. They also infused 18,302 crore rupees in the debt market in December, 14,860 crore rupees in November, and 6,381 crore rupees in October last year.

