Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil Wing) in presence of Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is entrusted to complete the project in 18-20 months and a cost of 14.32 crores rupees will be incurred for the purpose.